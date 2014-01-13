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    • Clean and tidy drying Clean and tidy drying Clean and tidy drying

      Philips Avent Drying rack

      SCF149

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Clean and tidy drying

      The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold any bottle size, it is answering your daily drying needs.

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      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Philips Avent Drying rack

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      Clean and tidy drying

      • Detachable drip tray
      Open design allowing air to flow freely

      Open design allowing air to flow freely

      Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to easily evaporate for the most optimum drying.

      Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

      Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

      Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore a clean drying

      Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

      Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

      Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11oz/330ml)

      Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

      Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

      Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organized way. Easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy assembly
        Yes
        Easy filling
        Yes

      • Material

        Polpropylene (PP)
        Yes

      • What is included

        Drying rack
        1  pcs

      • Functions

        Detachable drip tray
        Easy disposal of excess water
        Flexible design
        Adjustable to baby's needs
        High capacity
        Bottles, breast pump, soothers
        Hygienic drying
        Open design for optimum drying

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-24 monts

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