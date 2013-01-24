Home
    Milk powder dispenser

    SCF135/07
      Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

      SCF135/07
      Ideal for travel

      This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.

      Suggested retail price: $8.95

      Suggested retail price: $8.95

        Ideal for travel

        BPA Free

        3 doses
        Inner part can be removed

        Inner part can be removed

        Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

        Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

        Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

        The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

        Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

        All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months
          0-6 months

        Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        What is included

          Milk powder dispenser
          1 pcs

