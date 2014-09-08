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    • Ideal for travel Ideal for travel Ideal for travel

      Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

      SCF135/07

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ideal for travel

      This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container.

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      Suggested retail price: $11.95

      Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser

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      Ideal for travel

      BPA Free

      • 3 doses
      Inner part can be removed

      Inner part can be removed

      Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

      Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

      Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

      The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

      Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

      All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Milk powder dispenser
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 0-6 months

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