    Shaver 1300

    Wet or Dry electric shaver

    S1323/41
    • Fresh shave, Smooth finish Fresh shave, Smooth finish Fresh shave, Smooth finish
      Fresh shave, Smooth finish

      Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits

        Fresh shave, Smooth finish

        • ComfortCut blades
        • 3-Directional Flex Heads
        • One-touch open
        • Pop-up trimmer
        ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

        ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

        Get a clean shave that's comfortable on your skin. Rounded blade caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin.

        3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

        3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

        Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

        Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

        Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        1-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is low, empty or fully charged.

        45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        Shave cordlessly for up to 45 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

        5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

        5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

        In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

        27 self-sharpening blades ensure a consistent, clean shave

        Get a consistently clean shave every time with 27 self-sharpening precision-engineered blades.

        Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

        Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

        Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

        Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

        Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

        Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          3-direction Flex Heads
          Styling
          Pop-up trimmer

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          1 level battery indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Operation
          • Unplug before use
          • Cordless use only

        • Design

          Color
          Adriatic Blue
          Handle
          • Ergonomic grip & handling
          • Non-slip rubber handle

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          45 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2-year warranty
          Yes

