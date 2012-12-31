Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Airfryer Accessory

      HD9905/00

      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Airfryer Accessory

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find my model number?
      Find my product number
      Where can I find my product number?
      products found for No products found for

      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      • Double Layer XL
      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      You can safely put this Airfryer double layer rack in your dishwasher, making it even easier to re-use!

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plated steel
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Double-layer grille

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        200
        Product Width
        200
        Product Height
        75
        Product Weight
        0.295 kg
        Package Length
        200
        Package Width
        200
        Package Height
        75
        Package Weight
        0.389 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Visit www.home.id to see if HomeID is available in your country.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.