Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Premium

    Airfryer XXL

    HD9870/20
    Overall rating / 5
    1 award
    • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
      -{discount-value}

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9870/20
      Overall rating / 5
      1 award

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Premium

        Premium

        Airfryer XXL

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

        Perfect results at the touch of a button

        • Smart Sensing technology
        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air Technology
        • White champagne, 1.4kg
        Smart Sensing technology

        Smart Sensing technology

        The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.

        Smart chef programs for popular dishes

        Smart chef programs for popular dishes

        Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.

        The best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer¹

        The best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer¹

        By combining a powerful heater and motor, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket.

        Enjoy family-size oven dishes with less time and effort

        Enjoy family-size oven dishes with less time and effort

        With the new family-size baking dish and 9 muffin cups, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The Philips baking dish can cook up to 4 portions of Lasagna, 8-9 portions of cake and is suitable for batch cooking as well. Its non-stick coating is also ideal for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittatas, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes.

        Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

        Fat Removal technology for delicious, crispier results

        Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat.⁵

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow²

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow²

        Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat.⁶ The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results¹ and delicious taste.

        XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

        XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

        Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.⁷

        Twice as fast compared to a mini oven³

        Twice as fast compared to a mini oven³

        Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. With our best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer, your food will cook crispier and twice as fast than a mini oven. No preheating. No waiting. Just cook and enjoy.

        Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favorite" settings

        Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favorite" settings

        With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes. You can also save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience.

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

        You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

        NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes⁴

        NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes⁴

        Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fits product types

          HD987X
          HD9870/20

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          7.99 kg
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          433x321x315 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8 m
          Power
          2225 W

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White champagne
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Smart Sensing technology
          • Fat Removal technology
          • Rapid Air technology
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Quickclean
          • LED display
          • Time control
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Keep warm
          • Save favorite
          • Cord storage
          • Digital touchscreen

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Family-size baking dish
          • 9 muffin cups

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Regulatory information
              Manufacturer address
              Product risks
              • ¹Airfryer XXL has the highest wattage, the fastest heating time and more homogeneous results of frozen fries (2021).
              • ²Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
              • ³Homogeneity result and cooking time of frozen fries tested between Philips and mini ovens (over 10L capacity).
              • ⁴Number of recipes may vary per country.
              • ⁵Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
              • ⁶Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
              • ⁷Liter capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
              • ⁸Available only in countries with a NutriU community
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.