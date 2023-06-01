Search terms
AC0650/10
Our most energy-efficient, compact air purifier
With the push of a button, the air purifier removes allergens and pollutants while consuming minimal energy. Its compact, sleek design blends seamlessly into your home. Control the air purifier anytime, anywhere, with the Philips Air+ app.See all benefits
Our air purifier delivers clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR of 170 m3/h, thoroughly purifying rooms up to 44 m2. Say goodbye to pollutants like PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and more in under 17 minutes (3).
Our 2-layer filtration system featuring NanoProtect HEPA technology captures an impressive 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(2).
Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield expect purer, cleaner air. VitaShield tehcnology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest know virus. Tested independently by external lab to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus (5).
Achieve cleaner air with minimal energy consumption and save money on your energy bill. Operating at max. 12W, our purifier is 2x more energy-efficient than other leading air purifiers (7). In sleep mode, it consumes just 2W, 30x less energy than a traditional lightbulb.
Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In sleep mode, it operates only at 19 dB (6), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance. With this setting, the air in your home will be clean always, even at night time.
When choosing Philips, you choose Philips for a trusted brand with 80+ years of experience in air care and health tech. Our air purifiers undergo 170 strict inspection tests before release and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Use our app for extra convenience and control. In the app, you can turn your purifier on and off, adjust speed settings, and monitor your filter status. Additionally, learn more about air purification through our collection of in-app articles and check outdoor air quality data, available to you anytime, anywhere.
Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space, effortlessly enhancing both the air comfort and aesthetic of your home. At just 34 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk or shelf. Enjoy fresh and clean air with a touch of sophistication.
Our purifier alerts you when it's time for a filter replacement, ensuring that you always have optimal performance with minimal effort. Plus, our Philips original filter guarantees optimal performance for up to 12 months, ensuring that your air is clean all year around.
Customize your air purification experience with our purifier's three different speed settings: sleep, medium, and turbo. For efficient air purification when pollution levels are high, simply set your purifier to turbo mode for fastest results.
