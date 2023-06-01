Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Our most energy-efficient, compact air purifier Our most energy-efficient, compact air purifier Our most energy-efficient, compact air purifier

      600i series Air purifier

      AC0650/10

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      2 awards

      Our most energy-efficient, compact air purifier

      With the push of a button, the air purifier removes allergens and pollutants while consuming minimal energy. Its compact, sleek design blends seamlessly into your home. Control the air purifier anytime, anywhere, with the Philips Air+ app.

      See all benefits

      600i series Air purifier

      Similar products

      See all Air purifier

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      600i series
      - {discount-value}

      600i series

      Air purifier

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Our most energy-efficient, compact air purifier

      Cleans the air from allergens and pollutants

      • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
      • Operates at max. 12W
      • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • Connected to the Air+ app
      Removes pollutants in under 17 mins(3)

      Removes pollutants in under 17 mins(3)

      Our air purifier delivers clean air to every corner of the room at a CADR of 170 m3/h, thoroughly purifying rooms up to 44 m2. Say goodbye to pollutants like PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and more in under 17 minutes (3).

      Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns (1)

      Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns (1)

      Our 2-layer filtration system featuring NanoProtect HEPA technology captures an impressive 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(2).

      Removes viruses and aerosols from the air (5)

      Removes viruses and aerosols from the air (5)

      Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield expect purer, cleaner air. VitaShield tehcnology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest know virus. Tested independently by external lab to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus (5).

      Energy-efficient design

      Energy-efficient design

      Achieve cleaner air with minimal energy consumption and save money on your energy bill. Operating at max. 12W, our purifier is 2x more energy-efficient than other leading air purifiers (7). In sleep mode, it consumes just 2W, 30x less energy than a traditional lightbulb.

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance

      Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In sleep mode, it operates only at 19 dB (6), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance. With this setting, the air in your home will be clean always, even at night time.

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality you can trust

      When choosing Philips, you choose Philips for a trusted brand with 80+ years of experience in air care and health tech. Our air purifiers undergo 170 strict inspection tests before release and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

      Control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app

      Use our app for extra convenience and control. In the app, you can turn your purifier on and off, adjust speed settings, and monitor your filter status. Additionally, learn more about air purification through our collection of in-app articles and check outdoor air quality data, available to you anytime, anywhere.

      Compact size and sleek design

      Compact size and sleek design

      Our purifier's compact size and sleek design make it the perfect complement to any space, effortlessly enhancing both the air comfort and aesthetic of your home. At just 34 cm tall, it is perfect to be placed on a desk or shelf. Enjoy fresh and clean air with a touch of sophistication.

      Filter lifetime Indicator

      Filter lifetime Indicator

      Our purifier alerts you when it's time for a filter replacement, ensuring that you always have optimal performance with minimal effort. Plus, our Philips original filter guarantees optimal performance for up to 12 months, ensuring that your air is clean all year around.

      3 manual speeds: medium, turbo, sleep mode

      3 manual speeds: medium, turbo, sleep mode

      Customize your air purification experience with our purifier's three different speed settings: sleep, medium, and turbo. For efficient air purification when pollution levels are high, simply set your purifier to turbo mode for fastest results.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        Air purifier
        Technology
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Color
        White, Silk Beige
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Internet connectivity
        Yes
        Wi-Fi range
        2.4 GHz
        Voice control
        No

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        12W
        Air quality sensors
        No
        Min. sound level
        19 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        49 dB(A)

      • Performance

        CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
        170 m³/h
        Filter layers
        HEPA, Prefilter
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Max. room size
        44 m2

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.6m
        Scheduler
        Yes (in app)
        Automatic mode
        No
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Speed settings
        Yes (Sleep, Medium, Turbo)
        Ambient night light
        No
        Air quality feedback
        No
        Interface
        Digital (touch)
        Recommended filter change
        1 year

      • Safety feature

        Child lock
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        34,1cm
        Product Weight
        2.2kg
        Product Width
        23.7cm
        Product Length
        24.3cm
        Package Length
        26.3cm
        Package Width
        26.3cm
        Package Height
        37.5cm
        Package Weight
        3.2kg

      • Energy efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        <1W
        Voltage
        100-240V
        Frequency
        50/60Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Compatability

        Included Accessories 1
        2in1 HEPA filter
        Related Accessories 1
        FY0611

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
      • (2) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
      • (3) It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 170 m²/h by the room size of 48 m² (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height.
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter material, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute.
      • (5) Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols. While related to it, HCOV-229E is not SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
      • (6) The average noise level, tested to IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD.
      • (7) Declared CADR per Watt, at max. power, vs. top-20 selling air purifiers on Amazon Germany, March 2023
      • (8) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency. Applicable only in countries where the Philips store is available.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.