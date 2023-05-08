Search terms

    Original filter for air purifier 600 Series

      Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

      FY0611/30

      Original filter for air purifier 600 Series

      Original replacement filters for your air purifier: 2-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter for protection against pollution, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

      Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

      Original filter for air purifier 600 Series

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

      • Compatible with 600 Series
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Lifespan of 1 year
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with Philips 600 Series

      Compatible with Philips 600 Series

      Replacement filters for Philips 600 Series air purifiers: AC0650, AC0651. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long life filters up to 1 year

      Long life filters up to 1 year

      The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      Original Philips filter for best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

      2-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      2-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

      2-layer filter system with a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        Included in the box
        1x filter
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes
        Active carbon
        No
        Lifetime
        Up to 1 year

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        154 mm
        Product Weight
        0.24 kg
        Product Width
        166 mm
        Product Length
        166 mm
        Package Length
        173 mm
        Package Width
        173 mm
        Package Height
        164 mm
        Package Weight
        0.35 kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips air purifier(s)
        AC0650, AC0651

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute.
      • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

