FY0611/30
Original filter for air purifier 600 Series
Original replacement filters for your air purifier: 2-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter for protection against pollution, viruses, allergens, and bacteriaSee all benefits
HEPA NanoProtect-filter
Replacement filters for Philips 600 Series air purifiers: AC0650, AC0651. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
2-layer filter system with a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
