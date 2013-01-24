Home
    X-tremeUltinon LED

    car signaling bulb

    12795X2
    • Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish
      -{discount-value}

      X-tremeUltinon LED car signaling bulb

      12795X2

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED reverse signals. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED reverse signals. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        car signaling bulb

        Brighter and more stylish

        Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

        • LED-T20 [~W21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
        • Reverse

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

        Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Reversing light
          Base
          WX3x 16d
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          • T20
          • W21
          Color temperature
          White 6000K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Lumens [lm]
          230
          Voltage [V]
          12
          Wattage [W]
          TBD

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Maximum road safety and style
          Product highlight
          Intense bright LED car light

        • Logistic data

          Ordering code
          39343930
          Quantity in box
          X1
          Reference
          12795X2
          EAN (Japan)
          8727900393439

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.