ThermalCool heat management for superior performance

Heat management is a critical factor in the performance of LED lights. Built with a unique one-piece design, Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlights dissipate heat effectively, so they always perform at the optimal brightness level (even when they get very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often. Unique ThermalCool technology has been tested in real-life automotive conditions, not just in the laboratory (unlike many competitive products). So you can have confidence in their stated high performance.