    Philips Lumea IPL prestige device
    399 reviews

    Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device

    Enjoy 12 months of hair reduction*

    Suggested retail price

    $949.00
    This product is discontinued
    Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction¹

    Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and the Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.

    Extra convenience

    Extra long corded

    Hard-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way of your reach or angle.

    Ideal for every curve

    Up to 4 unique smart heads

    Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective programs for each body area.

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

    Proven gentle and effective treatment

    Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

    Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.

    Technology

    SenseIQ technology

    Senses. Integrated sensors measure your skin tone and indicate a comfortable light setting (selected from 5 settings). Adapts. Tailored programs for each body area are triggered when attachment is connected. Cares. For effective, gentle and easy long-lasting hair removal.⁶

    Sustainability

    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

    Learn more about Lumea

    Compare all Lumea ranges

    Lumea Prestige
    Lumea Prestige
    Lumea Prestige
    BRI956/00
    • BRI947/00
    • Lumea IPL Prestige device
    • Smart body attachment
    • Smart face attachment
    • Smart underarm attachment
    • Smart bikini attachment
    • Storage pouch
    Lumea IPL 8000 Series
    Lumea IPL 8000 Series
    BRI945/00
    • BRI945/00
    • Lumea IPL Prestige device
    • Smart body attachment
    • Smart face attachment
    • Storage pouch

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini line, 67% on armpits
    ² When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
    ³ Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs.
    Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
    When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face
    ** Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits.
    *** Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reach 92% or higher results.
    **** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face.
    ***** Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face.
    ****** The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty.
    ****** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

