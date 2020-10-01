Search terms

    Lumea IPL 7000 Series

    IPL Hair removal device

    SC1994/00
        Great results, great value

        Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

        • 5 manual intensity settings
        • 1 attachment: body
        • Lumea IPL App
        • Corded use
        1 attachment for body

        1 attachment for body

        The body attachment can be used for gentle and effective treatment. The wide treatment window is perfect for quickly treating larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach.

        Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

        Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

        Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

        Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

        Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

        As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

        Treat only 2x a month for fast results

        Treat only 2x a month for fast results

        Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 15 minutes.

        Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

        Skin Tone Sensor and 5 intensity settings

        Choose from 5 intensity settings for a comfortable experience. The Skin Tone Sensor prevents you from treating areas of your skin that are too dark for IPL treatment.

        Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

        Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

        Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

        Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors

        Suitable for a wide range of skin tones and hair colors

        IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown (I-IV).

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

        • Technical specifications

          High performance lamp
          Built to last, 250,000 flashes, equivalent to 20 years of lamp lifetime**

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Pouch
          Adapter
          24V / 1500mA

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing

        • Application time

          Lower leg
          15 min
          Underarms
          2,5 min
          Bikini line
          4 min
          Face areas
          2 min

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For easy motion application
          Corded / cordless use
          Corded
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on small areas

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100-240 V

        • Technical specs. attachments

          Body attachment
          • Window size: 4.0 cm2
          • Treatment for body: legs, arms, stomach and underarms

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 82% on lower legs
            • * When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide guarantee

