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    • Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
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      Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

      BRI957/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $1,499.00

      Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

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      Lumea IPL 9000 Series

      IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

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      Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction*

      • SmartSkin Sensor
      • 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
      • Lumea IPL App
      • Both cordless and corded use
      Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

      Fast results with treatments only every 2 weeks

      Get started with the initial phase of 4 treatments only every 2 weeks — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Then touch up monthly to maintain the results.

      Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

      Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

      Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

      For convenience with corded and cordless options

      For convenience with corded and cordless options

      Philips Lumea is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Use the device corded for a fast treatment on large body areas, like your legs, or go with the cordless battery mode to treat hard-to-reach body areas with precision.

      Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

      Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

      Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

      Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

      Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

      Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

      IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm²
        • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3 cm²
        • Tailored treatment for sensitive bikini area
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3cm²
        • Tailored treatment for underarms

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevents unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting indication on demand

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas
        Corded / cordless use
        Both cordless and corded use

      • Technical specifications

        Battery type
        Rechargeable battery
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        High performance lamp
        Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

      • Attachments

        Bikini area attachment (2cm2)
        Special treatment bikini hair
        Facial attachment (2cm2)
        For safe application on face

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty + 3 extra years of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

      • color

        rose
        Rose

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxury pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • IPL Hair Removal Series 9000 device
      • Intelligent body attachment
      • Intelligent face attachment
      • Intelligent bikini attachment
      • Intelligent underarm attachment
      • Lumea IPL app
      • Luxurious pouch
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      • *Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
      • *When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

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      MasterCard - payment method
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