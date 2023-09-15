Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Lumea IPL 9000 Series

    IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

    BRI957/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

      BRI957/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $999.00

      Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

      Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

      Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $999.00

      Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

      Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

      Enjoy hassle-free, personalised treatment with the cordless version of our fastest Lumea IPL device. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and guidance in the Lumea IPL app to give you long-lasting smooth skin. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all IPL

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lumea IPL 9000 Series

        Lumea IPL 9000 Series

        IPL Hair Removal Device with SenseIQ

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Cordless ease of use, personalised treatment with SenseIQ

        Enjoy smooth skin with 12 months of hair reduction*

        • SmartSkin Sensor
        • 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
        • Lumea IPL App
        • Both cordless and corded use
        Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

        Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

        Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programs for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.

        Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

        Optimize your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

        Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

        Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

        Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

        As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

        Treat only 2x a month for fast results

        Treat only 2x a month for fast results

        Every 2 weeks to get started — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

        Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

        Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

        Lumea 9000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

        The only Lumea with cordless option

        The only Lumea with cordless option

        For extra convenience, Lumea 9000 Series is our only IPL with cordless functionality, which makes it even easier to reach anywhere with precision and to use it from anywhere you want.

        Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

        Suitable for most skin tones and hair colors

        IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specs. attachments

          Body treatment attachment
          • Shape: Convex curved
          • Window size: 4.1 cm2
          • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach
          Face treatment attachment
          • Shape: Flat
          • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
          • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline
          Bikini treatment attachment
          • Shape: Concave curved
          • Window size: 3 cm2
          • Tailored treatment for sensitive bikini area
          Underarm treatment attachment
          • Shape: Concave curved
          • Window size: 3cm2
          • Tailored treatment for underarms

        • Safety and adjustable settings

          Integrated UV filter
          Protects skin from UV light
          5 light energy settings
          Adjustable to your skin type
          Integrated safety system
          Prevent unintentional flashing
          Skin Tone sensor
          Detects your skin tone
          SmartSkin sensor
          The right setting on demand

        • Application mode

          Slide and Flash
          For quick application
          Corded / cordless use
          Both cordless and corded use
          Stamp and Flash
          For treatment on small areas

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Battery type
          Rechargeable battery
          High performance lamp
          Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

        • Attachments

          Bikini area attachment (2cm2)
          Special treatment bikini hair
          Facial attachment (2cm2)
          For safe application on face

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

        • color

          rose
          Rose

        • color

          rose
          Rose

        • Items included

          Instructions for use
          User manual
          Storage
          Luxury pouch
          Adapter
          19.5V / 4000mA

        • Application time

          Underarms
          2,5 min
          Bikini line
          2 min
          Face areas
          1,5 min
          Lower legs
          8,5 min

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • IPL Hair Removal Series 9000 device
        • Intelligent body attachment
        • Intelligent face attachment
        • Intelligent bikini attachment
        • Intelligent underarm attachment
        • Lumea IPL app
        • Luxurious pouch

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
            • *When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.