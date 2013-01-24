Home
    checkmark
    Self sharpening blades 
    checkmark
    24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm
    checkmark
    75 minutes of cordless use

    The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

     

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $59.95
    The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable hair comb are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
    Control buttons

    Power through any hair type


    Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

    Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to cut hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with the added confidence of a robust steel guard for ultimate durability.*
    60 lock-in length settings

    Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness


    Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.
    Remembers last length setting

    Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm


    Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

    What's in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • 3 hair combs
        • Cleaning brush
        • Adjustable hair comb

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Style

       Body

