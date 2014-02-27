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    • HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

      HC7450/80

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Hairclipper series 7000 Hair clipper

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      HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

      • Titanium Blades
      • 24 length settings
      • 120mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Adjustable beard comb and case
      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

      Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

      Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

      Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom. The powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after only 1 hour of charging.

      Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

      Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

      The turbo power button boosts cutting speed for a perfect cut even on the thickest hair.

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

      Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

      Includes a beard comb for 23 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23mm

      Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, whether you have a beard or you want perfect stubble. Just attach the adjustable beard comb for 23 lock-in length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.

      Includes scissors and a styling comb

      Includes scissors and a styling comb

      Includes scissors and styling comb for everything you need for a professional haircut at home.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Charging time
        1  hour(s)
        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        Up to 120 minutes

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb & scissors

      • Storage

        Case
        Hard case

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3-years with registration

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Titanium blades
        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        24
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1  mm
        Precision beard comb
        1-23mm adjustable beard comb

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Washable blades

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