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HC7450/80
HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.See all benefits
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Hair clipper
Total
recurring payment
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom. The powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after only 1 hour of charging.
The turbo power button boosts cutting speed for a perfect cut even on the thickest hair.
Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, whether you have a beard or you want perfect stubble. Just attach the adjustable beard comb for 23 lock-in length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.
Includes scissors and styling comb for everything you need for a professional haircut at home.
No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.
Power system
Accessories
Storage
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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