    Fresh breath
    with staying power

    The three steps to long-lasting fresh breath

    In just one click, turn your Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner: simply remove your brush head, replace it with the TongueCare+ tongue brush, and you're all set.

    Eliminate odor-causing bacteria

    Up to a whopping 85% of breath odor comes from bacteria at the back of your tongue. Use mouthwash to blast odor-causing bacteria. Your breath mints won't know where to look.

    Gently clean away tongue debris

    Once you've given bacteria an antibacterial blast, use the TongueCare+ tongue brush to give your tongue a gentle, deep clean. It's designed to remove bacteria from the grooves and ridges of your tongue, and clicks on just like a regular brush head.

    Beat bad breath at the source

    Tongue brush

    Tongue cleaning

    Transform your toothbrush in just one click

    Give bad breath a one punch:

     

    • Clean; gently brush away tongue debris
    Know what you're up against

    Breath care kit

    Comes with tongue cleaning starter kit

    • Use the portable analyser to measure breath quality
    • Learn how to get fresher breath with the connected app
    • Clean away bacteria with the tongue brush and spray
    • Feel confident because you know your breath is fresh
    Fresh breath with using Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush

    Don't own a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?

    Our electric toothbrushes play a key role in our fresh breath kits.
    Side kicks for your oral health routine

    Insider advice for long-lasting fresh breath

    What causes bad breath? And can a simple routine really set you up for success? We've picked the brains of our experts to help you combat bad breath.
    Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

    Fresh breath with Philips Sonicare


    Get fresh breath with staying power in three simple steps. Transform your toothbrush in just one click, eliminate odor-causing bacteria with the BreathRx Antibacterial tongue spray and brush away debris with the Philips Sonicare tongue brush. Take that, bad breath.
