    Bringing a century of
    healthcare expertise to
    oral care innovation


    Philips creates solutions that help your patients live their healthiest life.
    See our COVID-19
    news and resources

    Philips is here to support your needs as a dental professional, whether you’re at home or welcoming patients back to the office. 

     

    Stay up to date with the latest news, CE courses and downloadable patient materials.

    Patient-centric solutions for outstanding results


    We help patients achieve their oral care goals through innovation built upon evidence-based dentistry.
    Power toothbrushes

    Interdental cleaning

    Whitening

    Brush heads

    Oral hygiene

    For all enquiries please call  us on 1800 621 448 or email us on zoomenquiries@philips.com or sonicareenquiries@philips.com
      New evidence supporting solutions for a range of patient needs


      All-new peer-reviewed published journals feature the latest clinical studies supporting advanced Philips solutions for gingival health, orthodontic care, oral malodor and whitening treatments.


      Featured studies from:

      • Special Issue of The Journal of Clinical Dentistry®

      • Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry

      • Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry

       

      Innovation guided by evidence-based dentistry seminar visual

      Innovation guided by
      evidence-based dentistry

      Your partner in
      oral-systemic education


      Philips is dedicated to patient education around oral health and its effects on overall health.*
      * While current research has not established causation, the correlations are notable

      with Philips


      Our LinkedIn feed is your go-to source for commentary on oral care topics and trends, educational materials and insights from dental symposiums across the globe.
      AirFloss and AirFloss Pro awarded ADA Seal of Acceptance based on its safety and efficacy in removing plaque between teeth and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis between teeth when used as directed. #award
      Help your youngest patients learn how to brush properly on there own. Sonicare for Kids is the fun way to inspire better brushers. Learn more https://lnkd.in/gr2uBhM
      95% of users said AirFloss Pro was easy to use and 73% of users reported they would continue using AirFloss Pro after the study [based on a survey of U.S. patients].AirFloss Pro is an easy way for your patients to start a healthy routine. Click here to discover more: https://philips.to/2o4fbuk
