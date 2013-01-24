Home
    Find the right tool for every look

    Beard trimmers
    Catches up to 90% of cut hair

    MM icon
    20 built-in length settings (0.5mm — 10mm)
    Click on trimmer icon
    Click-on precision trimmer
    Battery icon
    Up to 80 mins run time-corded & cordless use
    Learn more
    Multgroomers
    All-in-one Head-to-Toe

    Styling attachment icon
    Up to 18 styling attachments and combs
    Click on trimmer icon
    Self-sharpening blades
    Battery icon
    Up to 6hrs of cordless use
    Learn more
    Nose trimmers
    No pulling guaranteed

    Washable icon
    Fully washable
    Click on trimmer icon
    Easily and comfotably trim unwanted hair
    Battery icon
    Long-lasting Lithium AA battery
    Learn more

    Styleguides from the experience center

    Stiletto beard
    How to Trim a Stiletto Beard
    Short beard
    How to Trim a Short Beard
    Van dyke
    How to Trim a Van Dyke Beard
    Scruffy beard
    How to Maintain a Scruffy Beard

    Explore our other male grooming products

