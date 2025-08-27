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    • One tool, easy & efficient styling One tool, easy & efficient styling One tool, easy & efficient styling

      All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series 8 in 1 trimmer

      MG3940/15

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One tool, easy & efficient styling

      Designed for versatility & efficiency. With 8 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision, and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all your grooming needs.

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      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series 8 in 1 trimmer

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      All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series

      8 in 1 trimmer

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      One tool, easy & efficient styling

      For face, hair and body

      • Blades with rounded tips
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • Charging & low battery LED
      • Adjustable Comb (3-7mm)
      8in1 trimmer

      8in1 trimmer

      Our trimmer comes with 8 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

      Your ideal beard with ease and precision

      Your ideal beard with ease and precision

      The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.

      Clip your hair, your way

      Clip your hair, your way

      Attach the hair clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

      Trim your body comfortably & confidently

      Trim your body comfortably & confidently

      The trimmer’s click-on body comb is designed for a gentle and effective trim, letting you groom your body with comfort & confidence.

      Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

      Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

      The trimmer is designed to remove unwanted nose and ear hair gently and comfortably, helping you avoid nicks and cuts.

      Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

      Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

      Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

      Craft your look with different lengths

      Craft your look with different lengths

      Select from the 3 to 7mm length settings to craft your desired look to the length you want.

      Designed for more comfortable grooming

      Designed for more comfortable grooming

      Our unique blade technology with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin, delivering a comfortable trimming experience.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Our durable battery delivers up to 70 minutes of runtime, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      Stay aware for each trim

      Stay aware for each trim

      The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, or charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      Easy to maintain attachments

      Easy to maintain attachments

      Remove the head of your trimmer and rinse it under the tap for a quick, easy clean. Then make sure to dry it before putting it back on the handle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        70 minutes
        Charging
        • 8 hours
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Battery status
        • Charging indicator
        • Low battery indicator

      • Design

        Finishing
        Black
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years*

      • Ease of use

        Convenience
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)
        Travel and storage
        Simple pouch
        Water resistance
        Rinseable attachments

      • Summary

        Body area
        Face, Hair & Body
        Tools & accessories
        8
        Length settings
        0.5 – 16 mm
        Precision steps
        Control up to 1mm

      • Styling tools

        Trimming blade
        Self-sharpening skin-friendly
        Specialized
        Nose and ear trimmer

      • Combs

        Adjustable
        3-7mm
        Hair
        • 12mm
        • 16mm
        Body
        3mm
        Stubble
        • 1mm
        • 2mm

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