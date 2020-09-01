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    • Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      Nose trimmer series 1000 Nose & ear trimmer

      NT1650/16

      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      The Philips nose trimmer series 1000 gently removes unwanted nose and ear hairs. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system ensure a comfortable and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $23.95

      Nose trimmer series 1000 Nose & ear trimmer

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      Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      Trim nose and ear hair with maximum comfort

      • 100% comfort, without pulling
      • Protective Guard System
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      Trim nose & ears hair

      Trim nose & ears hair

      Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair comfortably. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax.

      Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

      Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

      A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

      Effortless trimming from any angle

      Effortless trimming from any angle

      Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

      The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.

      Ready to use

      Ready to use

      Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        High performance blades
        For a gentle trim

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        No oil needed
        Yes

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