    Philips’ #1 shaver for sensitive skin 

    S7710/26

    GentlePrecision Blade icon
    GentlePrecision Blade
    5-direction shaver heads icon
    5-direction shaver heads
    Comfort rings icon
    Comfort rings
    Co-developed with dermatologists and proven to reduce skin irritation whilst shaving. 75% razor blade users agree*. The Comfort Rings have a unique coating which enables the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Reduces skin irritation, redness and razor burns giving you a comfortable shave every day.

    GentlePrecision Blade System
    GentlePrecision Blade System icon

    Gently does it for a close, sensitive shave


    GentlePrecision Blade System  

    Our specially-designed GentlePrecision blade system protects your skin while cutting extremely close on long, short and flat-lying hairs. The first blade raises each hair up and away from the skin while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

     
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads
    5-directional DynamicFlex heads icon

    Effortlessly flexible


    5-directional DynamicFlex Heads

    5-directional DynamicFlex Heads follow every curve of your face and neck to give you an easy, comfortable shave even in tough to reach areas.
    Comfort rings
    Comfort rings icon

    It's all about your comfort


    Comfort rings

    Our research shows that the main cause of shaving irritation is friction. Our Comfort Rings contain a unique anti-friction coating, which creates a soft, low resistance surface. This allows the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face and is proven to reduce irritation, redness and razor burn.

    What's in the box?

      • Travel pouch
        Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go. 
      • Precision trimmer
        SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
      • SmartClen System PLUS

        SmartClean System: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.

      no 1
      Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand*

      *Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data.
      iF Design Award 2015
      One of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions. iF DESIGN AWARD  is recognized as a symbol of design excellence around the world with over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries every year. 
      green logo
      Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.

      Compare shaver S7710 with our other great shavers

      Shaver series 7000

      Sensitive shave

      Shaver series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $349.00*
      S7710/26
      Compare features
      Shaver series 9000

      Comfortable shave

      Shaver series 9000

      Philips shop price
      $499.00*
      S9111/26
      Compare features
      AquaTouch

      Protective shave

      AquaTouch

      Philips shop price
      $149.00*
      S5420/06
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Comfort rings for less friction
      • 8 directional dynamic flex heads
      • Skin Protection System

      Cutting system
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 5 directional movements
      • 1 speed setting
      • 72 rotating blades
      • 8 directional movements
      • 1 speed setting
      • 27 rotating blades
      • 5 directional movements
      • 1 speed setting

      Ease of use
      • Use wet & dry
      • LED display
      • Personal comfort settings
      • Aquatec Use wet & dry
      • Digital
      • Use wet & dry
      • LED display

      Battery
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave
      • 50 min run time
      • Quick charge, 5 min for 1 shave

      Included accessories
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Travel pouch
      • SmartClick beard styler
      • Travel pouch
      • Docking station: while charging, cleans lubricates and dries
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      * Suggested retail price

