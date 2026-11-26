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2 year warranty
30-day return
Free delivery from $150
Electric toothbrushes
All series
In stock at Philips (5)
In stock at Philips
Price
$ 0.00
Rating
Useful for
Travel case Included (2)
Accessories (1)
Additional Brush Heads (1)
Glass Charger (1)
Included Brush Heads
1 (1)
2 (1)
Colour
White (2)
Black (1)
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