    AirFloss Ultra:
    The quick and easy
    way to floss

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Electric Flosser

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Electric Flosser 

      Select your color:
      White
      Pink
      Black
      Check

      Removes up to 99.9% of plaque*

      Micro-droplet technology combines bursts of air and water to powerfully, yet gently, remove plaque

      Check

      The AirFloss Ultra cleans your mouth in just 60 seconds

      Easily include Sonicare AirFloss dental flosser in your daily oral care routine

      Check

      Achieve healthier gums in just 2 weeks**with our electric flosser

      Helps prevent cavities by gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed

      Check

      The electric flosser with 2 week battery life

      Lithium-ion battery provides 2 week battery life on a full charge

      Check

      Customisable burst settings

      Personalise your clean to your liking. Choose single, double or triple burst flossing

      Always read the label, if symptoms persist, talk to your health professional.

      What other people are saying about Airfloss Ultra

      Lady using the electric flosser on her teeth

      It’s easy to start a healthy routine with our electric dental flosser

      Percent 96
      of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week1
      Percent 95
      of inconsistent flossers who tried Airfloss said it was easy to use1
      Percent 89
      said the AirFloss electric flosser was easier to use than string floss
      Percent 82
      said it was easier to use than Waterpik Aquarius1
      The White AirFloss Ultra Dental Flosser

      Are you ready? Get your AirFloss Ultra now

      AirFloss Ultra accessories

      Do more for your oral health with our value bundles

      Up to $100 cash back available
      AirFloss Ultra with DiamondClean electric toothbrush HX8491/03
      AirFloss Ultra with DiamondClean electric toothbrush
      AirFloss Ultra with DiamondClean electric toothbrush HX8391
      AirFloss Ultra with DiamondClean electric toothbrush
      AirFloss Ultra with Fill & Charge station HX8462
      AirFloss Ultra with Fill & Charge station
      AirFloss Ultra with DiamondClean electric toothbrush HX8391
      Philips Tongue Cleaner

      * When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine.
      ** In a lab study; actual in-mouth results may vary.

       

      1 Survey of U.S patients

