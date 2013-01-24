Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/05
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      HX8012/05
      Find support for this product

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfloss

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        AirFloss

        AirFloss

        Interdental - Nozzles

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

        Removes plaque where brushing can’t

        • w/ 2 Nozzles
        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.*

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Air and micro-droplet technology

        Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Items included

          AirFloss Nozzle
          2

        • Cleaning performance

          Nozzles
          Best results change every 6mos

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • US Patients; A 3-Month In-Home Use Test to Assess Product Usage Using Philips Sonicare AirFloss. S. Krell, A. Kaler, J. Wei

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order