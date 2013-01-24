

Explore our baby bottle warmer and electric bottle steriliser range that's as protective of your baby as you are. Our electric and microwave bottle sterilisers kill 99.9% of germs and are low on kitchen space. At mealtime, use our baby bottle warmers to defrost and gently warm milk to the ideal temperature. Bon appetit!

1 Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.