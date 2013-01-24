Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    As protective of your baby as you are

    Baby Bottle Sterilisers and Baby Bottle Warmers

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    See the Philips Avent baby bottle steriliser features

    Philips Avent Sterilizers Kill 99% of germs Icon

    A baby bottle steriliser that kills 99.9% of germs

    Philips Avent Sterilizers Quick and Convenient Icon

    Quick and convenient

    Philips Avent Sterilizer Space Saving Design Icon

    Space-saving design

    Electric Baby Bottle Steam Steriliser

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Baby Bottle Steriliser
    Suggested retail price: $139.95
    A few more details
    • Whether you have a few items or a full load, our electric baby bottle steam steriliser will adjust to fit your needs. Explore the electric bottle steriliser range.
    Explore electric range

    Microwave Baby Bottle Steam Steriliser

    Philips Avent Microwave Steam Baby Bottle steriliser
    Suggested retail price: $69.95
    A few more details
    • Sometimes, time is of the essence. Use the microwave baby bottle steam steriliser to clean your bottles and accessories in just 2 minutes. At home, or away.
    Explore microwave steam steriliser
    See the Philips Avent baby bottle warmer features

    Philips Avent Bottle Warmers in 3 minutes

    Prepare bottles and baby food

    Philips Avent Bottle Warmers icon

    Warms evenly, no hot spots

    A baby bottle warmer that gently defrosts

    Quick serve baby bottle warmer

    From*: $89.95
    Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer Bottles and Container
    Explore fast bottle warmer
    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Warmer and Steriliser

    Just like a new parent, our sterilisers are pretty adaptable. Use them to clean bottles as well as pacifiers, breast pumps and teething rings. Handy, right?"

    Philips Design team

    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Baby Bottle Warmers and Electric Bottle Sterilisers


    Explore our baby bottle warmer and electric bottle steriliser range that's as protective of your baby as you are. Our electric and microwave bottle sterilisers kill 99.9% of germs and are low on kitchen space. At mealtime, use our baby bottle warmers to defrost and gently warm milk to the ideal temperature. Bon appetit!

     

    1 Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.

