      Philips Avent Advanced Fast Bottle Warmer

      SCF355/07

      Quick and even warming

      When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hotspots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Philips Avent Advanced Fast Bottle Warmer

      Evenly warms in just 3 minutes

      • Warms evenly, no hotspots
      • Warms quickly
      • Gentle defrosting
      • Keep warm function
      Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

      Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

      The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

      Warms quickly and evenly

      Warms quickly and evenly

      The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

      The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

      Suitable for milk and baby food

      Suitable for milk and baby food

      As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and most common brands

      The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.

      Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

      Easy to operate with helpful warming guide

      Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.

      Keep your milk warm

      Keep your milk warm

      Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.

      Made from one part for easy cleaning

      Made from one part for easy cleaning

      Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Material

        ABS
        Yes
        PP
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V~, 50 Hz
        Power consumption
        275  W
        Power consumption (off mode)
        <0.3W (period reaches automatically off mode: <1 min)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxD)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160  mm

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        All

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging**
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      • For 150 ml / 5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22 °C / 72 °F in a 260 ml / 9 oz Philips Natural bottle
      • Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2oz/60ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.
      • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period

