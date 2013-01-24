When you press down on the top of your inhaler, it creates an aerosol mist traveling very fast. Because the medication mist is moving quickly, timing is important. This means that you should start breathing before you press down on the inhaler and breath in slowly and deeply. Therefore, it is important that you use your inhaler perfectly. Both spacers and Valved Holding Chambers (VHC's) are devices that may be used to overcome these timing issues and help you get more medication where you need it. These are simple devices that attach to your inhaler. When you push down on the inhaler, the mist is dispensed into the device where it is held temporarily until you inhale. This gives you the time to breathe in the medication slowly and deeply into your lungs.