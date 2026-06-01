How do I connect my devices to the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app?

If you are wondering which devices are compatible with your Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, please read the following guidelines to help assist you in connecting.



What devices are compatible with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app? The Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is compatible with Apple iPhones operating iOS 13 or later, and Android phones running Android 5 or later.



Connecting your device with the Baby Monitor+ app

When you set up your device with the Baby Monitor+ app, the app will ask you to connect to a Wi-Fi network. If your Wi-Fi password contains a space, the app will show a warning message.



This message reminds you that you used a space in the Wi-Fi password. When this is correct, click on next, and you can proceed with connecting your device.



Does the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app support multiple devices? You can connect multiple baby monitors to the app, but you can only view the video from one baby monitor at a time. You will receive notifications from the other baby monitors that are connected. If you receive a notification and tap on it, the app will take you directly to that baby monitor. You can also select the baby monitor that you want to view from the list.



Do I have to pay extra to use the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app? The Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play Store.

