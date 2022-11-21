To reset the baby unit, press the on/off button for 10 seconds. The indicator light will flash orange and green, and the baby unit will reboot. The factory reset is complete once the indicator light turns solid green.

To reset the parent unit, follow the steps below:

Press the mode and the talkback button for 10 seconds.

Once the "Reset parent unit" pop-up message appears, press confirm. Your parent unit will begin to reset.