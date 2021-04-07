Home
    Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?

    Philips Shavers can be cleaned using some accessories like the SmartClean system and the Quick Clean pod. However, it is important to verify if your shavers are compatible with these systems. 

    Quick Clean Pod

    Only the shavers that come with a Quick Clean Pod in the box are compatible with this system. To quickly verify if your shaver is compatible with the Quick Clean Pod, turn it upside down and press the on/off button. If you see that the cleaning reminder (3 dots) turns on, this means you can use the Quick Clean Pod to clean this shaver. At the moment, the following model numbers come with the Quick Clean Pod:
    S5579, S5584/6, S7782/3/6/8. 
     

    SmartClean System

    The Philips SmartClean System can be used to charge, clean and lubricate your Philips Shaver. The SmartClean Plus (model number 5.2) also comes with a drying programme.

    The Philips SmartClean 5.1 system is compatible with Philips shavers in Series 7000 and Series 5000 (S51xx - S56xx), which look like image 1 (Add image comparing old vs new model).

    The Philips SmartClean 5.2 system is compatible with Philips shavers in Series 9000.

    If the image recognition does not help you to identify whether your shaver is compatible with the SmartClean system or not, then please refer to the user manual or contact us. 

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SP9810/19 , SP9863/16 , S5579/60 , S7783/50 , S5582/20 , S7788/54 , S5079/64 , S5086/06 , S5380/06 , S6650/48 , S7910/16 , S9711/41 , S6630/11 , SP9860/13 , S9531/26 , S5210/12 , S5290/88 , S9211/12 , S9521/31 , S9211/26 , S5550/44 , S7311/66 , S5630/45 , S9751/33 , S9551/31 , S5050/06 , S9161/41 , S9161/31 , S5070/06 , S5370/26 , S5380/26 , S5400/06 , S5420/06 , S5620/12 , S5620/41 , S7310/12 , S7710/26 , S9111/12 , S9111/26 , S9371/12 , S9511/31 , S9711/31 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

