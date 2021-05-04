How do I charge my Philips Groomer?
Charging instructions for Philips Groomers
- Insert the charging plug into your grooming device's charging socket. Make sure the plug's shape matches the socket and is completely inserted. Do not force it in.
- The charging indicator on your device will start flashing to indicate that the groomer is charging. Once the groomer is fully charged, the charging indicator lights up continuously for approximately 30 minutes and then automatically turns off to save energy.
- After charging, unplug the charger from the power socket and the groomer. Your groomer is now ready to use.
Charging your Philips Groomer with a charging stand
- Connect the charging station to a working power socket.
- Place your groomer in the charging stand. You may see a light on your groomer or charging stand to indicate that the charging process has begun.
- Once the groomer is fully charged, unplug the charging stand and continue using your groomer.
Battery-operated devices
Only use the disposable batteries as specified in your user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries. When putting in new batteries, make sure the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction.