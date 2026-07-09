We do not recommended winding the cord around your Philips Styler as this may damage the cord. After using your hair styler wait for it to cool down and wind the cord separately as shown in the image below.
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Article Published Date : 09 July 2026
We do not recommended winding the cord around your Philips Styler as this may damage the cord. After using your hair styler wait for it to cool down and wind the cord separately as shown in the image below.
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