The Cool Shot function on your Philips Hair Dryer releases cool air. Use this function at the end of your drying session to fix your hairstyle and get a shiny result.
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Article Published Date : 09 July 2026
The Cool Shot function on your Philips Hair Dryer releases cool air. Use this function at the end of your drying session to fix your hairstyle and get a shiny result.
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