Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Optimized for SMBs. Designed for Success


      At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs. Our advanced display solutions are designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support your growing business. Whether you're working with data-heavy applications, managing multiple tasks, or optimizing your workspace, our monitors offer the perfect combination of performance, innovation, and convenience.

    Why Philips Monitors for SMBs?

    Seamless Connectivity

     

    USB-C docking for fewer cables and a clutter-free desk



    Smart & Secure

     

    Built-in pop-up webcams for easy authentication

    Comfort & Well-being

     

    Ergonomic stands and eye-care features reduce strain

    Multi-task with ease

     

    UltraWide & Curved displays for workflow efficiency

    Efficiency First. Productivity Always.

    Philips Curved and Ultrawide monitors

    Multitasking and Enhanced Comfort

    Curved & UltraWide Displays

     
    Ideal for multitasking and working with large spreadsheets without constant scrolling or switching tabs. The natural curvature reduces eye strain and enhances comfort, helping prevent neck issues.

    View models
    PhilipsUSB C Docking Solutions

    One Cable for Everything

    USB-C
    Docking

     
    Simplify your workspace with a single-cable solution that transmits
    power, data, and video signals, reducing clutter and boosting efficiency.

    View models
    Philips Built in webcam

    Secure Remote Collaboration

    Built-in
    Webcam

     
    The pop-up webcam with noise-canceling microphones and integrated speakers for seamless and secure remote collaboration

    View models
    Compare all Philips Monitors

    Performance for Growing Businesses

     
     

    Each Philips monitor is designed with SMBs in mind, offering powerful specifications and innovative features:

    499P9H Philips Monitor infoscreen image

    49B2U6900CH
    Multitasking Efficiency

    Perfect for: Large data sheets, spreadsheets, finance, and analysis

    View details
    346P1CRH philips monitor infoscreen image

    34B2U3600CH
    Streamline
    Your Workday

    Perfect for: Multitasking professionals, content creators, and business users

    View details
    242B1H philips monitor infoscreen image

    27B2N3500J
    Efficient & Professional

    Perfect for: Office environments, video calls,

    and secure logins

    View details

    Additional Features. Stronger Businesses.

    Philips Smart Mnagement

    For Optimized workflows

    Smart Management
    Portal

     
    It is a platform based on Philips-SmartControl (monitor control stand-alone software), which realizes display management through remote setting of SmartControl, achieving the purpose of managing multiple Philips displays at the same time.

    Philips Eco Friendly Features

    For Sustainable Performance

    Eco-Friendly
    Features

     
    Philips monitors are designed
    to go beyond display technology, offering eco-friendly features such as PowerSensor technology, reducing energy costs while supporting sustainability efforts.

    Philips Effortless Daisy Chain

    For Simplifying Your Workspace

    Effortless
    Daisy-Chaining

     
    Effortlessly expand your setup with a single connection, reducing cable clutter and maximizing desk organization for a cleaner, more efficient workspace.

        Philips Monitors
        Case Studies

        Discover more

        Find Your Perfect Fit

         
         
        Discover how Philips Monitors can transform your SMB setup. Boost efficiency, simplify workflows, and power your business forward through the Authorised Distributors:

        Authorised Distributors Exertis

         

        Authorised Distributors TD Synnex

        Authorised Distributors Midwich

        Authorised Distributors VIP computers center

         

        Philips support is here, contact

        Speak to our Sales Team at:

         
        UKsales.Monitors@tpv-tech.com

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        Continue

        Subscribe to our newsletter


        Exclusive member benefits & promotions

        Enjoy $30 off your first order*

        Receive the latest updates on events

        Early access events

        Members only promotions

        Welcome & birthday offers 

        *
        I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
        What does this mean?

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
        **Terms & conditions apply

        Discover 
        MyPhilips

        Keep track of your product warranty coverage

        Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

        Get easy access to product support

        Register now

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        Continue

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.