Motion control sensor

Everyone has something new to learn from our SkinIQ technology — from the beginner to the shaving expert. The SkinIQ motion sensor detects if you're shaving with the correct technique (circular motions), or in a way that's less effective (like linear strokes). No matter what your technique is, your S7000 will help improve it.

For real-time feedback, pair your S7000 with The GroomTribe app to get insights into your technique and exactly what to do to improve.