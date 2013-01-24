What is the best electric toothbrush?

Good oral hygiene is one of the most important ways we can take care of our bodies, and a quality electric toothbrush is the easiest and most efficient way to maintain healthy teeth and gums.

The reason electric toothbrushes are better for your teeth when comparing an electric toothbrush vs a manual toothbrush is because of the precise movements an electric toothbrush can deliver. This is paired with specially designed and arranged bristles to make the most of the brush’s movement. Brushing by hand is a lot less exact and a lot more likely to leave some food and plaque behind.

While electric toothbrushes are superior overall, some electric toothbrushes can target different areas of oral health. So when you’re wondering what the best electric toothbrush is for you, it’s important to keep in mind what you’re prioritising.