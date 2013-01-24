Home
      Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

        Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

        An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

        • Built-in Bluetooth®
        • Coaching App
        • 1 brush head
        • 2 modes
        Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

        Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush to help them learn about oral care through play. Your kid's brushing coach challenges them to brush for longer and better. Each session starts with clear visual instructions about correct brushing techniques and the app's progress monitor tracks the total performance. Kids learn while having fun, and parents get to see how well kids are doing in between check ups.

        98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

        98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

        With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

        Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

        Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

        Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app brings a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush longer and better. Each time your kid brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalize their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthy. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

        KidTimer and KidPacer for a lifetime of proper brushing

        KidTimer and KidPacer for a lifetime of proper brushing

        To encourage a proper brushing routine, the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush connects with the app and helps kids slowly increase brushing time. The aim is to reach the dentist-recommended two minutes. When you use the app, kids get to mimic the app's brushing coach as it carefully brushes each section of its mouth. The brushing coach will encourage your kid to increase the time spent on each quadrant. As your kid's brush for longer, they'll be rewarded by their Sparkly, who's happy with its really clean teeth. It's fun training for a lifetime of proper brushing.

        Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

        Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

        With the Bluetooth-enabled Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush, the app's Quadpacer tracks brushing sessions in real time. It recognizes when a brushing session starts, pauses and is completed. And thanks to an integrated memory and time stamp on the toothbrush handle, you can even save the details of up to 20 brushing sessions when you're not using the app. Next time you use the app and handle together, the details of those sessions are synched to the app's calendar. Rewards for successful brushing sessions can still be collected, and your kid can easily see how far they've progressed.

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.

        Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

        Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

        Fun handle stickers let kids choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customize the look of their app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

        With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Multi grip design for parents and kids

        Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily maneuver the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when need be. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

        The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

        Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

        Preferred by dental professionals for their own children

        91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****

        2 brush head sizes available

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush comes with 1 compact size brush bead. A standard sized brush head is also available to be purchased separately. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Power modes
          2

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
          Brush heads
          1 Sonicare for Kids compact
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Aqua

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62000 brush movement/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach areas than a children's manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          For healthy oral care habits
          Timer
          KidTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks
          Handle
          • Rubber grip for easy handling
          • Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Compatibility

          iOS compatibility
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • with iOS7 operational system
          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
              • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
              • *** survey of US dental professionals with children age 4-10

