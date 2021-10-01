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    • Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam
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      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

      PSG7130/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Fast ironing with automatic steam

      PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. With our new motion sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable garments.

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      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

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      Fast ironing with automatic steam

      Effortless ironing. Great results.

      • Intelligent automatic steam
      • Guaranteed no burns*
      • 1.8L detachable watertank
      • Ultra-light iron
      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

      With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Powerful steam for crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

      One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

      One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature and no burns guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

      Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

      Light weight iron ideal for vertical steaming

      The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

      The 1.8-liter transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

      SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminum base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

      Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

      Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Safe carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

      Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

      Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Powerful Steam Generator
        Heat up time
        2 minutes
        Ultra-light iron
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Soleplate gliding performance
        Best
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        Best
        Calc management
        Descaling and cleaning - Easy De-calc Plus
        Calc clean reminder
        Light
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1.8 L
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Low water warning
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Power cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Compartment
        Warranty/Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2100 W
        Pressure
        8.0 Bar
        Ready to use
        Sound & light indicator
        Continuous steam rate
        Up to 120 g/min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        600 g
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Technology
        OptimalTEMP technology, Intelligent Automatic Steam Technology

      • Safety

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Power On/Off Switch
        Yes
        Safety carry lock
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        24 x 27.5 x 42 cm
        Package dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5 cm
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Hose cord length
        1.7 m
        Iron weight
        0.8 kg
        Product Weight
        3.85 kg
        Total weight with packaging
        5.3 kg

      • Accessories

        Glove
        No
        Decalc tray
        No

      • Sustainability

        Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
        Up to 30% energy savings

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      • On all ironable fabrics
      • *up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, NORMAL mode compared to MAX mode

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