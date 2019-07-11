Search terms

1
0

    Airfryer Premium XX, Black/White

    The healthiest way to fry*. 
    90% less fat, 100% taste!

    New Airfryer Premium XXL, best Philips Airfryer ever made

    Philips Steam generator iron

    HD9870/20

    SmartSensing technology for perfect results in two easy steps

    New family-size baking dish accessory*, perfect for making twice the number of portions**

    Exclusive NutriU app, with 500+ recipes and cooking tips personalized to your preferences

    Smart chef programs for popular dishes

    Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!

    Perfect results at the touch of a button. Smarter, easier and tastier. It is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!
    View HD9861/99 (Black)

    * Available with HD9870

    ** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9952)

    New Airfryer Premium XXL

    Smart Sensing technology

    The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose your favourite food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.

    New family-size baking dish
    Double the portions with new family-size baking dish**

    Bring more healthy variety to family mealtimes with the new family-size baking dish*. It is perfect for making twice the number of portions** and serving up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket. Lasagnas, cakes, anything you want! You can cook even a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. 

     

    * Available with HD9870

    ** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9952)
    Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes
    Exclusive NutriU app
    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
    Download NutriU app
    Smart chef programs for popular dishes, Airfryer with rapid technology

    Smart chef programs for popular dishes
    Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL. 
    Philips Airfryer, Fat Removal technology
    Fat Removal technology for delicious, healthy results

    Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*

     

    * Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
    Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat
    Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!
    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
    Philips Airfryer, dishwasher safe parts
    Easy to clean with QuickClean and dishwasher-safe parts
    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Watch Airfryer Premium XXL in action

    Philips steam generator iron video thumbnail, product video

    What others say about Airfryer Premium XXL

    What is in the box?

    Philips Steam generator iron

    New Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9870/XX, comes with:

     

    • Family-size baking dish
    • 9 muffin cups.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

