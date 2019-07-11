Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
* Available with HD9870
** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9952)
Bring more healthy variety to family mealtimes with the new family-size baking dish*. It is perfect for making twice the number of portions** and serving up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket. Lasagnas, cakes, anything you want! You can cook even a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends.
* Available with HD9870
** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9952)
Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*
* Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
New Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9870/XX, comes with:
HD9870/20
HD9742/93
You are about to visit a Philips global content page