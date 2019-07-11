Bring more healthy variety to family mealtimes with the new family-size baking dish*. It is perfect for making twice the number of portions** and serving up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket. Lasagnas, cakes, anything you want! You can cook even a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends.

* Available with HD9870

** New family size oven dish can cook up to 4 portions of lasagna vs 2 portions by XXL basket (HD9952)