      The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

      The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

      The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

      The Philips Cast Server is designed to allow users to enjoy their own content in up to 4K on their in-room TV. Integration is straightforward, bringing a private connection to every TV with no need for a dedicated hotspot or unique network.

        Casting with confidence

        Your seamless, secure solution for Pro TV fleets

        • Cast Server

        An all-in-one cast solution

        Easily integrate the Philips Cast Server in the same IP network as the TV and onboard via the available CMND interface. A Hotel PMS or CMND Reception interface is required.

        Seamless operation with Chromecast built-in™

        The Philips Cast Server operates seamlessly with Chromecast built-in on your Philips professional TVs. It can also support mixed installations with external Chromecast v3 dongles, for example in hotels that are carrying out floor-by-floor TV fleet upgrades.

        Customisable with business branding

        Extending your business brand for a seamless experience, replace the background image on the Cast Server user interface with a new branded image.

        No more unwanted Wi-Fi hotspots

        With no dedicated Wi-Fi network or hotspot required for each TV, the Philips Cast Server simplifies the infrastructure, as well as the process for the user.

        A unique business model

        Delivering a reliable all-in-one Philips solution, the Cast Server is available with an initial 5-year licence, extendable yearly. Combined with PPDS free-of-charge CMND software and a simple PMS interface, this server solution does not require any other services, reducing investment requirements to make it an industry leader for cost efficiency.

        Includes access to Cast statistics

        A fully GDPR compliant system delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications.

        No need to connect to different Wi-Fi network

        Casting from a mobile device is straightforward and secure for the user. While remaining on the Wi-Fi network, simply scan the QR code on the in-room TV to pair a mobile device.

        Start to cast no matter what is on. Wherever. Whenever.

        Once paired, users can begin casting by tapping the cast icon on any cast enabled app. Even when the TV is off.

        User interface displayed in preferred language

        When a preferred language is set during check-in, the user interface will adapt to display for that user on the TV.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          19" Rack mountable
          yes

        • Compatibility

          Works with
          • Hospitality TV 4500 series
          • MediaSuite TV 5000 series
          • MediaSuite TV 6000 series

        • Connectivity

          Front
          • Ethernet LAN (user network)
          • DC in (5V)
          • Diagnostics I/O
          Back
          Ethernet LAN (TV IP network)
          Diagnostics
          2x DB-9 serial, 1x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x RJ45

        • Power

          Power supply
          DC 5V/2A

        • Accessories

          Included
          • AC/DC adapter: AC 100-240V-50/60Hz; DC 5V/5A
          • 19” rack mount brackets (2pcs)

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          35 x 30 x 10  cm
          Gross weight
          2.6  kg
          Product weight
          1.7  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          30 x 22 x 5 cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN
          87 18863 80002 7

        • Outer Packaging

          GTIN
          1 87 18863 80002 4
          Number of trade items
          5
          Outer carton (W x H x D)
          35 x 35 x 50  cm
          Gross weight
          13.6  kg

        • Supported by

          CMND
          v7.5.1 or higher

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • QR Code is registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
            • Chromecast is a trademark of Google LLC.
            • The images shown are for illustration purposes and may not be an exact representation of the product.

