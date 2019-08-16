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The right message,

at the right time

Professional TV

*Suggested retail price
**Specifications shown are not applicable to all products within each range.

More Professional TV

SmartInstall & SmartInfo;

A powerful combination   Promote your in-house services to your guests with customizable hotel information pages.


SmartInstall makes it possible to preconfigure TV settings and upgrade TVs from a single remote location. SmartInfo allows you to share information, emphasise your brand and promote services like your restaurants or spa to generate additional revenue – without the need for a separate system.

 

 

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Share relevant info and brand your company

SmartInfo lets you totally customize hotel information for your guests. Inform your guest and generate additional revue by promoting your hotel brand & services.

 

 

Offer your guests exclusive content, increase your revenue

With the MyChoice solution, you can sell premium TV Packages to your guests and generate extra revenues while you are at it! MyChoice is the simplest solution to monetize your TVs.

 

 

Easy Reception of your channels

All our connected TVs support TV channels over internet infrastructure. You can even use cable & internet channels at the same time. You can run your IPTV channels with no set top box required.

 

Effortless remote installation and maintenance

This unique software is free and gives easy remote TV management and maintenance. It permits to preconfigure TV settings and upgrade TVs on a PC from a remote location without disturbing your guests.

 

Give your guests a wealth of Apps to use during their stay

SmartTV allows you to configure dedicated hospitality apps online per hotel or per room. Add, delete and arrange Apps at your will and get automatic kick backs by earning extra revenue.

 

Save costs, reduce clutter: It’s all inside

The IP system is already built into the TV: giving your guests a complete experience. The system work with both RF and IP channels and can encrypt premium content via V-secure.

 

Enjoy your own media, on the big screen

Miracast and DirectShare allow your guests to play their own media from any smart mobile device on the TV, ensuring optimum guest entertainment.

 

 

 

Carry out set top box connectivity with ease

Serial Xpress is typically used as a communication protocol over a physical connection between the TV and set top box. SXP easy uses the same protocol and it’s optimized for healthcare facilities.

 

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Range Brochure

 

To learn more about our solutions take a look at our range brochure.

 

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Service & Support

 

Contact our customer service team to get personal help with all your product related questions

 

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SmartInstall

 

Register now for your SmartInstall account

 

 

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MyChoice

 

Register and login to get paid access to exclusive content

 

 

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Please click on the arrow below for more detail information

 

 

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Videos

  • The right message, at the right time

  • SmartTV

  • MyChoice

  • SmartInstall

  • Ambilight

  • Highlights

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Videos

  • The right message, at the right time

    The right message, at the right time

  • SmartTV

    SmartTV

  • MyChoice

    MyChoice

  • SmartInstall

    SmartInstall

  • Ambilight

    Ambilight

  • Highlights

    Highlights

  • The right message, at the right time

    The right message, at the right time

  • SmartTV

    SmartTV

  • MyChoice

    MyChoice

  • SmartInstall

    SmartInstall

  • Ambilight

    Ambilight

  • Highlights

    Highlights

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Making use of leading technologies we have developed impactful signage solutions that bring innovation to your business.

 

 

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