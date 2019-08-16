A powerful combinationPromote your in-house services to your guests with customizable hotel information pages.
SmartInstall makes it possible to preconfigure TV settings and upgrade TVs from a single remote location. SmartInfo allows you to share information, emphasise your brand and promote services like your restaurants or spa to generate additional revenue – without the need for a separate system.
Share relevant info and brand your company
SmartInfo lets you totally customize hotel information for your guests. Inform your guest and generate additional revue by promoting your hotel brand & services.
Offer your guests exclusive content, increase your revenue
With the MyChoice solution, you can sell premium TV Packages to your guests and generate extra revenues while you are at it! MyChoice is the simplest solution to monetize your TVs.
Easy Reception of your channels
All our connected TVs support TV channels over internet infrastructure. You can even use cable & internet channels at the same time. You can run your IPTV channels with no set top box required.
Effortless remote installation and maintenance
This unique software is free and gives easy remote TV management and maintenance. It permits to preconfigure TV settings and upgrade TVs on a PC from a remote location without disturbing your guests.
Give your guests a wealth of Apps to use during their stay
SmartTV allows you to configure dedicated hospitality apps online per hotel or per room. Add, delete and arrange Apps at your will and get automatic kick backs by earning extra revenue.
Save costs, reduce clutter: It’s all inside
The IP system is already built into the TV: giving your guests a complete experience. The system work with both RF and IP channels and can encrypt premium content via V-secure.
Enjoy your own media, on the big screen
Miracast and DirectShare allow your guests to play their own media from any smart mobile device on the TV, ensuring optimum guest entertainment.
Carry out set top box connectivity with ease
Serial Xpress is typically used as a communication protocol over a physical connection between the TV and set top box. SXP easy uses the same protocol and it’s optimized for healthcare facilities.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.