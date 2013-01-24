Home
    Air Purifier Series 6000

    AC6608/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Healthier Air, Always
      -{discount-value}

      Air Purifier Series 6000

      AC6608/70
      Overall Rating / 5

      Healthier Air, Always

      Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $1,499.00

      Air Purifier Series 6000

      Healthier Air, Always

      Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits

      Healthier Air, Always

      Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $1,499.00

      Air Purifier Series 6000

      Healthier Air, Always

      Equiped with Vitashield IPS, TwinForce aerodynamics design and class leading Aerasense real time numerical air quality sensing techonology, it delivers superior purification efficiency against pollution, common allergens. TVOC and odor. See all benefits

        Healthier Air, Always

        Double performance, double reassurance

        • Room size: up to 169 m²
        • AeraSense technology
        • Removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles
        • Removes 99.9% bacteria & H1N1*
        Class leading AeraSense sensing technology

        Class leading AeraSense sensing technology

        AeraSense is a professional-grade sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier's settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then give you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

        Upgraded VItaShield IPS technology filters 20nm* particles

        Upgraded VItaShield IPS technology filters 20nm* particles

        Upgraded VitaShield technology effectively removes particles as small as 20 Nanometers* (more than 100 times smaller than upper limit of PM2.5), including common allergens, bacteria and some viruses. It also provides the assured protection from TVOC and odor. PM 2.5 is defined as fine dust particles of a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. PM 2.5 can penetrate and settle in the deepest areas of the lungs and cause health problems.

        NanoProtect HEPA filter removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*

        NanoProtect HEPA filter removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*

        The NanoProtect HEPA filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles. The ever-finer filter effectively removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles*, including common allergens, dust, pollutions, bacteria and some virus.

        Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

        Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

        The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.

        Healthy air protect for smarter filter life management

        Healthy air protect for smarter filter life management

        With advanced Aerasense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.

        Sleep mode for your comfortable night of sleep

        Sleep mode for your comfortable night of sleep

        Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.

        Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO

        Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO

        Intuitive design for easy activation on AUTO

        Child Lock

        Child Lock

        User friendly child lock function

        2X capacity of clean air delivery with TwinForce aerodynamic

        The core of TwinForce aerodynamic design lies in the precision of twin-fan design and the optimized aerodynamic tunnel curvature. Together with dual air intake architecture the airflow is boosted for supreme Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) 657 m3/hr*

        4 settings to give you ample choice in fan speed.

        4 settings to give you an ample selection of fan speeds

        3 options for lights on/off setting to meet your needs

        3 options for lights on/off setting to meet your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Air quality sensor(s)
          Aerasense PM2.5 sensor
          Fan speed indicators
          Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Color(s)
          White

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2  m
          Effective area
          up to 169  m²
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          82  W
          Sound level
          36~65  dB(A)
          Voltage
          220  V

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          Korea

        • Replacement

          AC filter
          FY6171
          HEPA filter
          FY6172

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          Stand-by power consumption
          <0.5  W
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Performance

          CADR (cigarette smoke)
          657  m³/h

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
            • Calculated according to respective standards using cigarette smoke CADR result tested according to ANSI/AHAM AC-1-2015. NRCC-S4013-2011: 169m2; JEM-1467-2009: 81m2; GB/T 18801-2015: 78m2; ANSI/AHAM AC-1-2015: 55m2.
            • Removes 99.9% bacteria: Tested for Staphylococcus Albus, condition refer to Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3
            • Removes 99.9% H1N1: Tested in Airmid, result has been shown >99.9% of airborne Influenza A virus (H1N1) within 20 minutes of operation.
            • Removes 99.97% 0.3µm particles: Tested on NanoProtect filter for 1st pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2015 by 3rd party lab
            • up to 8 times: tested for benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor
            • CADR 657m3/h is tested by third party test lab, according to GB/T 18801-2015.

