Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    65HFL5214U/97
    • Smarter connectivity Smarter connectivity Smarter connectivity
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      65HFL5214U/97

      Smarter connectivity

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

      Professional TV

      Smarter connectivity

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

      Smarter connectivity

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

      Professional TV

      Smarter connectivity

      Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

      Similar products

      See all MediaSuite

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Professional TV

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Smarter connectivity

        with Chromecast built-in and Netflix

        • 65" MediaSuite
        • powered by Android™

        Android updates provide the latest functionality

        Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.

        Chromecast™ built-in for easy content sharing

        Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

        Create custom experiences with CMND & Check-in

        Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s

        Customisable UI for custom logos and colours

        Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

        Google Assistant™ enables faster, smarter control

        Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.

        Google Play Store access for apps and media

        Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

        Install and manage apps remotely with AppControl

        Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.

        Integrated Netflix with dedicated remote button

        Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

        Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Panel resolution
          3840x2160p
          Brightness
          340  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic screen contrast
          500000:1

        • Supported Display Resolution

          HDMI
          Up to 3840x2160p@60Hz
          Tuner
          T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          USB, LAN
          • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
          • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
          Analog TV
          PAL
          IP Playback
          • Multicast
          • Unicast
          • HLS
          • OTT App Channels

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Netflix*
          • YouTube
          • Google Play Store*
          • Google Play Movies
          • Google Play Games
          • YouTube Music
          Memory size(Flash)
          16GB*

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Switch-ON Settings Control
          • Volume limitation
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Prison mode
          Power control
          • Quick Start Mode
          • Auto Power ON
          • Auto Power OFF
          Your brand
          • Customizable Home Screen
          • Customizable Welcome App
          • Location Name (Geonames ID)
          • CMND&Create
          • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
          CMND&Control
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Remote Management over IP/RF
          • TV Group management
          • Local Updates via USB
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          Control
          • AppControl
          • JEDI Native Android TV Control
          • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
          • Serial Xpress Protocol
          • Crestron Connected
          • Joystick
          Interactive DRM
          • VSecure
          • Playready Smoothstreaming
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Remote Control
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
          CMND&Check-In
          • Guest Name
          • Guest Language
          • Messages
          • Bill on TV
          • Express Checkout
          Sharing
          • Chromecast Ultra built-in
          • Secure Sharing
          • Network-managed Sharing
          Convenience
          • Google Assistant*
          • Google Account Login
          • Weather Forecast
          • >40 Supported Menu Languages
          • Clock in OFF mode
          • Theme TV
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Sleep Timer

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Nurse call system compatible
          Convenience
          • TalkBack
          • Independent main speaker mute
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • VP9
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • TXT
          Picture formats supported
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • BMP
          • GIF

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          20 (2x10)  W
          Bathroom speaker out
          1.5W Mono 8Ohm
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • DTS-HD
          • Dolby Atmos Compatible
          • Dolby MS12D
          • AC-4
          • DTS Studio Sound

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Remote Control 22AV2005D
          • 2x AAA batteries
          • Power Cord
          • Edge Stand
          Optional
          • Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
          • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Wireless Connectivity

          Wireless LAN
          • 802.11 ac
          • Wifi-Direct

        • Connectivity Bottom

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI2
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          Ethernet (LAN)
          RJ-45
          HDMI3
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          USB2
          USB 2.0
          External Control
          RJ-48
          Bathroom speaker out
          Mini-Jack

        • Connectivity Side

          HDMI1
          HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 3.0

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          RJ48
          • IR-In/Out
          • Serial Xpress interface
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          HDMI
          • ARC (all ports)
          • Auto Input Selection

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1446  mm
          Set Height
          837  mm
          Set Depth
          76  mm
          Product weight
          17.6  kg
          Set width (with stand)
          1446  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          867  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          284  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          17.8  kg
          Wall mount compatible
          • M6
          • 300 x 300 mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Netflix: specific terms and conditions apply which have to be approved and applied in order to enable the app.
            • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
            • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC

            Subscribe to our newsletter


            Exclusive member benefits & promotions

            Enjoy $30 off your first order*

            Receive the latest updates on events

            Early access events

            Members only promotions

            Welcome & birthday offers 

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.