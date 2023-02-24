Search terms

    Signage Solutions Tableaux

    25BDL4050I/00
      From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.

        Power free digital display boards

        Technology for a brighter future

        • 25"
        • Powered by Android

        Run your content at all times

        Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play, via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

        Low power consumption, power free operation

        Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring a power connection only when loading new content.

        Technology for the future

        Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

        Android SoC processor

        Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          25.3  inch
          Panel resolution
          3200 x 1800
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Display colors
          60 000
          Operating system
          Android 11
          Response time (typical)
          36 sec to update image

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • micro USB
          • USB, type A
          WiFi
          Wifi 2,4GHz and 5GHz
          Audio output
          Speaker output (earphone jack)

        • Communication

          Ethernet
          10M/100M
          Wi-Fi/ WLAN
          WiFi 2.4G(802.11 b/g/n) + 5GHz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          LAN (RJ45)
          Battery bay
          4pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          15° ~ 35°  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -25 ~ 50  °C
          Relative humidity
          30 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m

        • Power

          Mains power
          20V/2.25A adapter

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • Quick start guide (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Rockchip PX30
          Memory
          2GB LPDDR3
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          602.4  mm
          Set Height
          357.4  mm
          Set Depth
          37.5  mm
          Wall Mount
          100 x 100 mm
          Product weight
          2.4  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

