Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    13BDL4150IW/00
    • 13” full colour power free displays 13” full colour power free displays 13” full colour power free displays
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      13BDL4150IW/00

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

      13” full colour power free displays

      Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

      Similar products

      See all E-Line series

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        E-paper Signage

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        13” full colour power free displays

        Sustainably focused

        • 25"
        • Android

        PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technology for the future

        Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          13.3  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1600 x 1200
          Display colors
          60k
          Operating system
          Android 11

        • Communication

          Ethernet
          10M/100M
          Wi-Fi/ WLAN
          2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
          Video input
          USB
          Other connections
          micro USB

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          LAN (RJ45)

        • Power

          Mains power
          20V/2.25A adapter

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          306.4  mm
          Product weight
          1.3  kg
          Set Height
          238.8  mm
          Set Depth
          31.66  mm
          Wall Mount
          100x100mm VESA mount
          Bezel width
          18.5 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          15~ 35  °C
          Relative humidity
          20% ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Rockchip PX30S
          Memory
          2GB DDR4
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • Quick start guide (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • Simplified Chinese
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • UL
          • FCC

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter


            Exclusive member benefits & promotions

            Enjoy $30 off your first order*

            Receive the latest updates on events

            Early access events

            Members only promotions

            Welcome & birthday offers 

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.