In addition to the rights and remedies that you have under the Australian Consumer Law, Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) or any other applicable law (Statutory Rights), we provide the following warranty against defects (Additional Warranty): 1. If, during the first 2 years from their date of purchase from the Supplier (Warranty Period), the Goods prove defective by reason of improper workmanship or materials, subject to the terms of this Additional Warranty, we will repair or replace the Goods without charge. Your Statutory Rights may extend beyond the Warranty Period. 2. To the maximum extent permitted by law, we do not have to repair or replace the Goods under this Additional Warranty if the Goods have been used for a commercial purpose; misused, improperly or inappropriately installed, operated or repaired; abused; damaged; or not maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. 3. Even when we do not have to repair or replace the Goods, we may decide to do so anyway. In some cases, we may decide to substitute the Goods with a similar alternative product of our choosing. All such decisions are at our absolute discretion. 4. All such repaired, replaced or substituted Goods continue to receive the benefit of this Additional Warranty for the time remaining on the original Warranty Period. 5. Upon becoming aware that the Goods are defective during the Warranty Period, you should stop using the Goods and contact us, as set out in clause 6 below. This Additional Warranty is limited to repair, replacement or substitution of the Goods only. 6. In order to claim under this Additional Warranty you must telephone us on 1300 363 391 in Australia or 0800 658 224 in New Zealand within the Warranty Period. You will be asked for details of the Goods, a description of the claimed defect and your personal details. If we accept your claim under this Additional Warranty, we will direct you to return the Goods to the Supplier for replacement or to the most convenient Philips Authorised Service Centre for the Goods to be repaired. In some cases, we may require that you return to the Goods to us (at the address below) for repair, replacement or substitution. - All returned Goods must be accompanied by satisfactory proof of purchase which clearly indicates the name and address of the Supplier, the date and place of purchase and identifies product. It is best to provide a legible and unmodified receipt or sales invoice. - You must bear any expense for return of the Goods or otherwise associated with making your claim under this Additional Warranty. 7. This warranty is only valid and enforceable in Australia and New Zealand.