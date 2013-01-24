Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
We accept the following:
Credit cards:
Debit cards:
Or you may also use:
You can safely enter all your payment details via our secure server, which encrypts all submitted information.
If you have more questions related to this topic, please refer to "Payments" section of this page.
There are many reasons for a failed credit card transaction. Your card may have expired or reached its limit, or a credit card computer, either at our end or your bank's end, may have encountered a machine error.
If you do have related questions, you can contact the Philips Consumer Care by phone. Please provide them with any error message numbers you may have received, as well as the order number from the shopping basket.
We take sensible security measures to protect Philips and all our consumers and we may make random security checks on orders. If we need to contact you to verify information, we will hold your order until we can reach you.
To help us, please also provide a telephone number and an e-mail address where we can contact you during daytime hours. Please make sure you check the e-mail you used to place the order. In some circumstances we may ask you to provide an alternative method of payment.
If you require further assistance with your enquiry you can contact Philips Consumer Care at www.philips.com.au/c-w/consumer-support/support-contact-page