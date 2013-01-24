Home
    Payment Methods

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept the following: 

    Credit cards:

    • Visa
    • MasterCard
    • American Express

    Debit cards:

    • Visa Debit
    • MasterCard Debit

    Or you may also use:

    • PayPal

    You can safely enter all your payment details via our secure server, which encrypts all submitted information.

    If you have more questions related to this topic, please refer to "Payments" section of this page.

    Credit Cards

    Why is my credit card not accepted?

    There are many reasons for a failed credit card transaction. Your card may have expired or reached its limit, or a credit card computer, either at our end or your bank's end, may have encountered a machine error.

     

    If you do have related questions, you can contact the Philips Consumer Care by phone. Please provide them with any error message numbers you may have received, as well as the order number from the shopping basket.

    When will my credit card be charged and how will the charges show up on my credit card?
    Your credit card will be charged immediately at point of purchase. The charge will show on the bank statement as a charge from Philips Online Shop.

    How do Philips prevent credit card misuse?

    We take sensible security measures to protect Philips and all our consumers and we may make random security checks on orders. If we need to contact you to verify information, we will hold your order until we can reach you.

     

    To help us, please also provide a telephone number and an e-mail address where we can contact you during daytime hours. Please make sure you check the e-mail you used to place the order. In some circumstances we may ask you to provide an alternative method of payment. 

     

    If you require further assistance with your enquiry you can contact Philips Consumer Care at www.philips.com.au/c-w/consumer-support/support-contact-page

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
