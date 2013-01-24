Terms and conditions

(a) Disputes: Neither party may commence court proceedings relating to any dispute arising from, or in connection with, these Terms without first meeting with a senior representative of the other party to seek (in good faith) to resolve that dispute (unless that party is seeking urgent interlocutory relief or the dispute relates to compliance with this clause).

(b) Notices: Any notice given under these Terms must be in writing addressed to us at the details set out below or to you at the details provided when you submitted your order or in your account. Any notice may be sent by standard post or email, and will be deemed to have been served on the expiry of 48 hours in the case of post, or at the time of transmission in the case of transmission by email.

(c) Waiver: Any failure or delay by a party in exercising a power or right (either wholly or partly) in relation to these Terms does not operate as a waiver or prevent a party from exercising that power or right or any other power or right. A waiver must be in writing.

(d) Relationship of parties: These Terms are not intended to create a partnership, joint venture or agency relationship between the parties.

(e) Feedback and complaints: We are always looking to improve our services. If you have any feedback or a complaint, please notify us on our contact details below and we will take reasonable steps to address any concerns you have.

(f) Severance: If a provision of these Terms is held to be void, invalid, illegal or unenforceable, that provision is to be read down as narrowly as necessary to allow it to be valid or enforceable, failing which, that provision (or that part of that provision) will be severed from these Terms without affecting the validity or enforceability of the remainder of that provision or the other provisions.

(g) Assignment: You must not assign any rights or obligations under these Terms, whether in whole or in part, without our prior written consent.

(h) Entire agreement: The Terms contain the entire understanding and agreement between you and us in respect of their subject matter.

(i) Amendment: We may, at any time and at our discretion, vary these Terms by publishing varied terms on the Site. Prior to placing an order, we recommend you carefully read the terms that are in effect at that time to ensure you understand and agree to them. For any order that has been accepted by us, the terms and conditions that apply will be the ones that were in effect (and which you agreed to) when you placed your order.

(j) Governing law: These Terms are governed by the laws of New South Wales, Australia. Each Party irrevocably and unconditionally submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts operating in New South Wales, Australia and any courts entitled to hear appeals from those courts and waives any right to object to proceedings being brought in those courts. The Site may be accessed in Australia and overseas. We make no representation that the Site complies with the laws (including intellectual property laws) of any country outside of Australia. If you access the Site from outside Australia, you do so at your own risk and are responsible for complying with the laws in the place you access the Site.

For any questions and notices, please contact us at:

Philips Saeco Australia Pty Limited (ABN 87 124 670 917)

Address: 65 Epping Road, North Ryde, NSW 2113, Australia

Phone Number: 1300 363 391

To find are latest up dated contact details : www.philips.com.au/c-w/consumer-support/support-contact-page

Last update: 2 July 2020

