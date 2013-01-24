(a) This website (Site) is operated by Philips Saeco Australia Pty Limited (ABN 87 124 670 917) (we, our or us). It is available at: [insert domain name] and may be available through other addresses or channels.
(b) These terms and conditions form the agreement between you, the consumer accessing the Site (you or your) and us. By accessing and/or using the Site you:
(1) warrant to us that you have reviewed these terms and conditions, including our Website Terms of Use [L1] [SA2] (available on the Site) (Terms) and you have read our Privacy Policy (available here www.philips.com/a-w/privacy-notice), with your parent or legal guardian (if you are under 18 years old);
(2) warrant to us that you have the legal capacity to enter into a legally binding agreement with us or (if you are under 18 years old) you have your parent’s or legal guardian’s permission to access and use the Site and they have agreed to the Terms on your behalf; and
(3) agree to use the Site in accordance with the Terms.
(c) You must not use the Site and/or place an order for products through the Site unless you are at least 18 years old. If you are a parent or legal guardian permitting a person who is under 18 years old (a Minor) to use the Site including to create an account on the Site, you agree to: (i) supervise the Minor’s use of the Site; (ii) assume all risks associated with, and liabilities resulting from, the Minor’s use of the Site; (iii) ensure that the content on the Site is suitable for the Minor; (iv) ensure all information submitted to us by the Minor is accurate; and (v) provide the consents, representations and warranties contained in the Terms on the Minor’s behalf.