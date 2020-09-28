Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick start guide
Bigger sound. Any room.
This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound--on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronization, and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
Wireless home speaker
This wireless speaker is DTS Play-Fi compatible, so you can easily sync with other Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio. If your soundbar supports Play-Fi Surround, you can even make this speaker part of a true surround-sound setup on movie night.
Two woofers, two passive radiators, and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal, and ensures the audio syncs perfectly between speakers, or rooms.
Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any device that has the Google Assistant, to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.
Whether you're streaming direct from Spotify, or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper, and clearer.
With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility you can stream your favorite music and podcasts however you want. If you use iOS devices you can use Siri to control the speaker with your voice.
This wireless speaker doesn't just do music. It does Ambilight too. Simply press the Ambilight link button on the speaker to connect to your TV. Enjoy a deeper Ambilight effect while you're watching movies or gaming, or while listening to music.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Compatibility
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
