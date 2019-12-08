Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Wireless headphones

    TAUT102WT/00
    Find support for this product
    • Made for you Made for you Made for you
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless headphones

      TAUT102WT/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Wireless headphones

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all True Wireless Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless headphones

        Wireless headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Made for you

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • White

        Get up to 12 hours play time with the charging case

        You get up to 3 hours play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

        Three sizes of ear-tip cover-for a perfectly secure fit.

        Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

        6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass.

        The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

        Noise and echo cancellation for clear voice

        The built-in mic with noise and echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you take a call.

        A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to play some music, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Small charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket.

        With their ultra-portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down.

        Small earphone design.

        You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Speaker diameter
          6mm
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • AVRCP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Supported codec
          SBC

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          40  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          24  cm
          Gross weight
          2.95  kg
          Height
          24.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10693 9
          Nett weight
          1.272  kg
          Tare weight
          1.678  kg

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          19  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.159  kg
          Gross weight
          0.32  kg
          Tare weight
          0.161  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10693 6

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Music play time
          3+9  hour(s)
          Standby time
          50hr
          Talk time
          2.5hr
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 10693 2
          Gross weight
          0.085  kg
          Nett weight
          0.053  kg
          Tare weight
          0.032  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2.7  cm
          Width
          5.3  cm
          Depth
          3.57  cm
          Weight
          0.296  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 sizes (S/M/L)
          Charging cable
          Micro USB cable

        • Design

          Color
          White

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter


            Exclusive member benefits & promotions

            Enjoy $30 off your first order*

            Receive the latest updates on events

            Early access events

            Members only promotions

            Welcome & birthday offers 

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.