Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Wireless Headphone

    TAUT102WT/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Made for you Made for you Made for you
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Headphone

      TAUT102WT/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Wireless Headphone

      Made for you

      Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Wireless Headphone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Made for you

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • Black

        Get up to 12 hours play time with the charging case

        You get up to 3 hours play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

        Three sizes of ear-tip cover-for a perfectly secure fit.

        Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

        6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass.

        The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

        Noise and echo cancellation for clear voice

        The built-in mic with noise and echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you take a call.

        A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to play some music, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Small charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket.

        With their ultra-portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down.

        Small earphone design.

        You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • Handsfree
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to10  m

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2.7  cm
          Width
          5.3  cm
          Depth
          3.57  cm
          Weight
          0.296  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Gross weight
          0.085  kg
          Nett weight
          0.053  kg
          Tare weight
          0.032  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 10693 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          2.95  kg
          Tare weight
          1.678  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10693 9
          Nett weight
          1.272  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.32  kg
          Tare weight
          0.161  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10693 6
          Nett weight
          0.159  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes
          Ear caps
          3 Sizes

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Music play time
          3+9  hr
          Standby time
          50hr
          Talk time
          2.5hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Impedance
          16Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now